Summary: Emet Degirmenci is a social ecologist; an independent researcher in women and ecology; a writer, speaker, teacher, and forager; a re-indigenizing and rewilding enthusiast; and an ecological farm designer. Her home country is Turkey, but she has pursued her research and teaching in many parts of the world. She has found indigenous food practices are related around the world. She coaches farming methods that use all aspects of the land. Her best-known work in English is titled "A Critique of The Limits of Growth from a Social Ecology Perspective." It can be found at academia.edu



She spoke to Frieda Werden during Women's Worlds in Ottawa.