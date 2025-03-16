The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the hits keep on coming
Weekly Program
Samantha Montano, Bill Nye, Michael Mann
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 16, 2025, midnight
Shut down science. Forget all that climate hoax stuff! We still get hotter faster. Seas rise higher, sooner. Expect more super-storms, wildfires and closed down rescue services. Disaster management specialist Dr. Samantha Montano joins us. "Stand Up for Science" rally - short speeches by Bill Nye the Science Guy & Michael Mann, famous climate scientist. Plus headlines from the real world.
Montano interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Bill Nye & Michael Mann recorded at "Stand Up for Science" rally, Washington D.C. March 7, 2025
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 32:33 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250319 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 250319 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 250319 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 