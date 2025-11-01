Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.11 Playlist



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night

Al Green Gotta Find a New World Tired of Being Alone

Al Green Let it Shine Full of Fire

Al Green Get Back Baby Tired of Being Alone

Claude & Hank Carbo Fox in a Miniskirt Rocafort

"Bernard ""Pretty"" Purdie" Hap'nin' Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Blackbyrds Party Land Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

Sylvester You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Young Soul Rebels (Original Soundtrack) [Digitally Remastered]

Foster Jackson Group Feel the Spirit (Long Disco Version) Feel the Spirit

Instant Funk Dark Vader Instant Funk

Joan Armatrading When You Kisses Me Me Myself I

Bobbi Humphrey Say the Word The Good Life

1619 Bad Ass Band Where Do I Go From Here 1619 Bad Ass Band

The Freedom Singers Dogs Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2

"Abbey Lincoln, Max Roach" Freedom Day We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite

Aretha Franklin How I Got Over "Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Vol. 2"

Fela Kuti feat. Roy Ayers Africa - Centre of the World Fela & Roy Ayers

Rahsaan Roland Kirk Spirits Up Above Volunteered Slavery

Curtis Mayfield Check Out Your Mind Curtis!/Live

Margie Alexander It Can't Last Forever

Can All Gates Open All Gates Open

ENDRECHERI RE born END RE

Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club