We'll pay tribute to Roy Ayers, Let it Shine with Al Green, and travel to Party Land with The Blackbyrds.
UpFront Soul #2025.11 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night Al Green Gotta Find a New World Tired of Being Alone Al Green Let it Shine Full of Fire Al Green Get Back Baby Tired of Being Alone Claude & Hank Carbo Fox in a Miniskirt Rocafort "Bernard ""Pretty"" Purdie" Hap'nin' Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack The Blackbyrds Party Land Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Sylvester You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Young Soul Rebels (Original Soundtrack) [Digitally Remastered] Foster Jackson Group Feel the Spirit (Long Disco Version) Feel the Spirit Instant Funk Dark Vader Instant Funk Joan Armatrading When You Kisses Me Me Myself I Bobbi Humphrey Say the Word The Good Life 1619 Bad Ass Band Where Do I Go From Here 1619 Bad Ass Band The Freedom Singers Dogs Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2 "Abbey Lincoln, Max Roach" Freedom Day We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite Aretha Franklin How I Got Over "Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Vol. 2" Fela Kuti feat. Roy Ayers Africa - Centre of the World Fela & Roy Ayers Rahsaan Roland Kirk Spirits Up Above Volunteered Slavery Curtis Mayfield Check Out Your Mind Curtis!/Live Margie Alexander It Can't Last Forever Can All Gates Open All Gates Open ENDRECHERI RE born END RE Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club