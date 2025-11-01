The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage. Reach me at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
March 16, 2025, midnight
We'll pay tribute to Roy Ayers, Let it Shine with Al Green, and travel to Party Land with The Blackbyrds.
UpFront Soul #2025.11 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night
Al Green Gotta Find a New World Tired of Being Alone
Al Green Let it Shine Full of Fire
Al Green Get Back Baby Tired of Being Alone
Claude & Hank Carbo Fox in a Miniskirt Rocafort
"Bernard ""Pretty"" Purdie" Hap'nin' Lialeh: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Blackbyrds Party Land Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Sylvester You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Young Soul Rebels (Original Soundtrack) [Digitally Remastered]
Foster Jackson Group Feel the Spirit (Long Disco Version) Feel the Spirit
Instant Funk Dark Vader Instant Funk
Joan Armatrading When You Kisses Me Me Myself I
Bobbi Humphrey Say the Word The Good Life
1619 Bad Ass Band Where Do I Go From Here 1619 Bad Ass Band
The Freedom Singers Dogs Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2
"Abbey Lincoln, Max Roach" Freedom Day We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite
Aretha Franklin How I Got Over "Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Vol. 2"
Fela Kuti feat. Roy Ayers Africa - Centre of the World Fela & Roy Ayers
Rahsaan Roland Kirk Spirits Up Above Volunteered Slavery
Curtis Mayfield Check Out Your Mind Curtis!/Live
Margie Alexander It Can't Last Forever
Can All Gates Open All Gates Open
ENDRECHERI RE born END RE
Kashmere Stage Band Do Your Thing Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harle

UpFrontSoul 2025.11h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 March 16, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp2
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 