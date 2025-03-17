Summary: "Through an Indigenous Lens: Film making with Aku RoDriguez"



Welcome to Indigenous in the News, on today's show were excited to welcome Mr. Aku RoDriguez a visionary filmmaker, entrepreneur, and storyteller of Mescalero Apache and Zapotec heritage. As the founder of MRoD Drones and a talented cinematographer, producer, and editor, Aku has dedicated his career to capturing powerful Indigenous stories from the sky, land, and sea. His films, including Not One Human is Illegal and Shattering Sacred Ground, shed light on critical issues facing Native communities while celebrating our resilience and culture. Today, well talk about his journey in filmmaking, his latest projects, and the impact of Indigenous representation in media. You can visit him at www.sobeitfilms.com and contact him directly at sobiitfilms@gmail.com

Being of Native American and Zapotec heritage RoDriguez was taught and inspired by the traditions of his culture. While in film school at T.C.C. North East College, he started his career working as a production assistant and line-producer for commercials and independent film companies, where he learned the intricacies of feature film production from some of the most skilled and talented technicians in the industry. It is also here where RoDriguez began working as a actor and Producer for commercials and independent films. He then went on to acting on indie film, The Prodigy. in 2005, Walker Texas Ranger TV series in 2006 and indie film Black Nile in 2006, where he was casted in indie film, The Blue Jay. 2007.



