1. World Renown (Pete Rock mix) - Slick Rick 2. Description of a Fool - A Tribe Called Quest 3. I'm Hittin' Hard - Kool Moe Dee 4. Life and Death - Prophet & Frank John James 5. Times Ain't Fair - Souls Of Mischief ft. Snipe 6. After School - Large Professor 7. Magnum Opus - Top Quality 8. Point O Viewz (inSTEMental) - Buckwild 9. Searchin' - Pete Rock & CL Smooth ft. Vinia Mojica 10. Doin' Time in the Cypha - Mad Skillz 11. Music, Money and Women - Barbershop Emcees (Chocolate Tye, SK, Napalm, Phil Da Agony, DJ Desue) 12. Who's The Trifest? - DJ Honda ft. The Beatnuts 13. Home Sweet Home (instrumental) - Baby Paul of the Beatminerz 14. Dedicated - Funkdoobiest 15. Unbeautiful - Oh No & Roy Ayers 16. On The Road - KLIM Beats 17. Land of the Kings (instrumental) - Funky DL
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.