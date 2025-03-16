Summary: 1. World Renown (Pete Rock mix) - Slick Rick

2. Description of a Fool - A Tribe Called Quest

3. I'm Hittin' Hard - Kool Moe Dee

4. Life and Death - Prophet & Frank John James

5. Times Ain't Fair - Souls Of Mischief ft. Snipe

6. After School - Large Professor

7. Magnum Opus - Top Quality

8. Point O Viewz (inSTEMental) - Buckwild

9. Searchin' - Pete Rock & CL Smooth ft. Vinia Mojica

10. Doin' Time in the Cypha - Mad Skillz

11. Music, Money and Women - Barbershop Emcees (Chocolate Tye, SK, Napalm, Phil Da Agony, DJ Desue)

12. Who's The Trifest? - DJ Honda ft. The Beatnuts

13. Home Sweet Home (instrumental) - Baby Paul of the Beatminerz

14. Dedicated - Funkdoobiest

15. Unbeautiful - Oh No & Roy Ayers

16. On The Road - KLIM Beats

17. Land of the Kings (instrumental) - Funky DL