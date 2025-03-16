The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Roy Ayers Dedication
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
March 16, 2025, midnight
1. World Renown (Pete Rock mix) - Slick Rick
2. Description of a Fool - A Tribe Called Quest
3. I'm Hittin' Hard - Kool Moe Dee
4. Life and Death - Prophet & Frank John James
5. Times Ain't Fair - Souls Of Mischief ft. Snipe
6. After School - Large Professor
7. Magnum Opus - Top Quality
8. Point O Viewz (inSTEMental) - Buckwild
9. Searchin' - Pete Rock & CL Smooth ft. Vinia Mojica
10. Doin' Time in the Cypha - Mad Skillz
11. Music, Money and Women - Barbershop Emcees (Chocolate Tye, SK, Napalm, Phil Da Agony, DJ Desue)
12. Who's The Trifest? - DJ Honda ft. The Beatnuts
13. Home Sweet Home (instrumental) - Baby Paul of the Beatminerz
14. Dedicated - Funkdoobiest
15. Unbeautiful - Oh No & Roy Ayers
16. On The Road - KLIM Beats
17. Land of the Kings (instrumental) - Funky DL
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:39 1 March 10, 2025
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:39  192Kbps mp3
(79.2MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 