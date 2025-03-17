March 16, 2025: History of Ukraine in 5 minutes

Summary: Guest co-host Vlad Cuiujuclu presents music of Ukraine; Vlad and I did an all-Ukrainian program back in August 2014 when Russia sent its first troops, tanks and artillery to the Donbas; needless to say, a few things have changed since then, so Vlad and I thought now would be a good time to revisit the subject

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



5'nizza | Ukraine | ЛИНЕ | ЛИНЕ - Single | 5'nizza | 2025

Dislocados | Ukraine | Carol of the Bells | La Evolución | Dislocados | 2022

alyona alyona | Ukraine | Kupala | Kupala - Single | Columbia Local | 2022

Sasha Boole | Ukraine | Зі смертю під вінець | Too Old To Sell My Soul | Comp Music | 2020

The Вйо | Ukraine | Зорі (Кожен з нас щось може) | Ganja | BEST MUSIC | 2008



TNMK | Ukraine | Історія України за 5 хвилин | Історія України за 5 хвилин | TNMK | 2019

Okean Elzy | Ukraine | Там, де нас нема | Там, де нас нема | ТОВ Суперсиметрія"" | 1998

Boombox | Ukraine | Наодинці | III | \melomania\" Llc" | 2008

Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Весна | Музіка | Kraina Mriy | 1997

Скрябін | Ukraine | Говорили і курили | Радіо Любов | Kuzma Skryabin | 2011



Jamala | Ukraine | 1944 | 1944 | Comp Music | 2016

Go_A | Ukraine | SHUM | SHUM | Universal Music Polska Sp. z o.o. | 2021

KALUSH,Kalush Orchestra | Ukraine | Stefania | Stefania | Columbia Local | 2022

Verka Serduchka | Ukraine | Dancing Lasha Tumbai | Do Re Mi | Mama Music | 2010



DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Шо з-под дуба | Yahudky | DakhaBrakha | 2014

Kurbasy | Ukraine | Hutsulka | Rozkolyada God Bless! | Kurbasy | 2022

Illaria,Андрій Войчук,Антон Бурика,Олексій Сагітов,Ігор Одарюк,Анатолій Шмаргун | Ukraine | Кам'яна гора | 13 місяців | ILLARIA | 2013

KOZAK SIROMAHA,Gordiy Starukh | Ukraine | Tanok | Vytynanka | ENKO | 2024

Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Музика дика | Збірка Етнічна | Kraina Mriy | 2007



Kyrylo Stetsenko,Tetiana Kocherhina | Ukraine | Play, the Violin, Play | Even the Forest Hums: Ukrainian Sonic Archives 1971-1996 | Light in the Attic | 2024

Смеричка | Ukraine | Червона рута | ВИА Смеричка | АО Фирма Мелодия"" | 2008

Юрій Гуляєв | Ukraine | Києве Мій (1962) | Шедеври Українскої Эстради: Два Кольори, Vol. 2 | Kraina Mriy | 2015



