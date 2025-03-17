Guest co-host Vlad Cuiujuclu presents music of Ukraine; Vlad and I did an all-Ukrainian program back in August 2014 when Russia sent its first troops, tanks and artillery to the Donbas; needless to say, a few things have changed since then, so Vlad and I thought now would be a good time to revisit the subject
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
5'nizza | Ukraine | ЛИНЕ | ЛИНЕ - Single | 5'nizza | 2025 Dislocados | Ukraine | Carol of the Bells | La Evolución | Dislocados | 2022 alyona alyona | Ukraine | Kupala | Kupala - Single | Columbia Local | 2022 Sasha Boole | Ukraine | Зі смертю під вінець | Too Old To Sell My Soul | Comp Music | 2020 The Вйо | Ukraine | Зорі (Кожен з нас щось може) | Ganja | BEST MUSIC | 2008
TNMK | Ukraine | Історія України за 5 хвилин | Історія України за 5 хвилин | TNMK | 2019 Okean Elzy | Ukraine | Там, де нас нема | Там, де нас нема | ТОВ Суперсиметрія"" | 1998 Boombox | Ukraine | Наодинці | III | \melomania\" Llc" | 2008 Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Весна | Музіка | Kraina Mriy | 1997 Скрябін | Ukraine | Говорили і курили | Радіо Любов | Kuzma Skryabin | 2011
Jamala | Ukraine | 1944 | 1944 | Comp Music | 2016 Go_A | Ukraine | SHUM | SHUM | Universal Music Polska Sp. z o.o. | 2021 KALUSH,Kalush Orchestra | Ukraine | Stefania | Stefania | Columbia Local | 2022 Verka Serduchka | Ukraine | Dancing Lasha Tumbai | Do Re Mi | Mama Music | 2010