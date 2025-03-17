The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
March 17, 2025, midnight
Guest co-host Vlad Cuiujuclu presents music of Ukraine; Vlad and I did an all-Ukrainian program back in August 2014 when Russia sent its first troops, tanks and artillery to the Donbas; needless to say, a few things have changed since then, so Vlad and I thought now would be a good time to revisit the subject
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

5'nizza | Ukraine | ЛИНЕ | ЛИНЕ - Single | 5'nizza | 2025
Dislocados | Ukraine | Carol of the Bells | La Evolución | Dislocados | 2022
alyona alyona | Ukraine | Kupala | Kupala - Single | Columbia Local | 2022
Sasha Boole | Ukraine | Зі смертю під вінець | Too Old To Sell My Soul | Comp Music | 2020
The Вйо | Ukraine | Зорі (Кожен з нас щось може) | Ganja | BEST MUSIC | 2008

TNMK | Ukraine | Історія України за 5 хвилин | Історія України за 5 хвилин | TNMK | 2019
Okean Elzy | Ukraine | Там, де нас нема | Там, де нас нема | ТОВ Суперсиметрія"" | 1998
Boombox | Ukraine | Наодинці | III | \melomania\" Llc" | 2008
Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Весна | Музіка | Kraina Mriy | 1997
Скрябін | Ukraine | Говорили і курили | Радіо Любов | Kuzma Skryabin | 2011

Jamala | Ukraine | 1944 | 1944 | Comp Music | 2016
Go_A | Ukraine | SHUM | SHUM | Universal Music Polska Sp. z o.o. | 2021
KALUSH,Kalush Orchestra | Ukraine | Stefania | Stefania | Columbia Local | 2022
Verka Serduchka | Ukraine | Dancing Lasha Tumbai | Do Re Mi | Mama Music | 2010

DakhaBrakha | Ukraine | Шо з-под дуба | Yahudky | DakhaBrakha | 2014
Kurbasy | Ukraine | Hutsulka | Rozkolyada God Bless! | Kurbasy | 2022
Illaria,Андрій Войчук,Антон Бурика,Олексій Сагітов,Ігор Одарюк,Анатолій Шмаргун | Ukraine | Кам'яна гора | 13 місяців | ILLARIA | 2013
KOZAK SIROMAHA,Gordiy Starukh | Ukraine | Tanok | Vytynanka | ENKO | 2024
Vopli Vidopliassova | Ukraine | Музика дика | Збірка Етнічна | Kraina Mriy | 2007

Kyrylo Stetsenko,Tetiana Kocherhina | Ukraine | Play, the Violin, Play | Even the Forest Hums: Ukrainian Sonic Archives 1971-1996 | Light in the Attic | 2024
Смеричка | Ukraine | Червона рута | ВИА Смеричка | АО Фирма Мелодия"" | 2008
Юрій Гуляєв | Ukraine | Києве Мій (1962) | Шедеври Українскої Эстради: Два Кольори, Vol. 2 | Kraina Mriy | 2015

Download Program Podcast
01:58:56 1 March 16, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:58:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 