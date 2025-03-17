The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: March 16, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
March 17, 2025, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995
2) Azuquita y Su Orquesta Melao (Panamá)
California
Pura Salsa: Edition Limitado
Fania – 2008
3) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
California
Rezos
Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002
4) Jocelyn Mocka et Kassav’ (Guadeloupe)
Mizik Maladi
Mizik Maladi: Disques Debs International Vol. 3
Disques Debs/Strut – 2025
5) La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia)
Cavernicolas
Magnetismo Animál
Barbés - 2024
6) Doudou Copa (Congo)
Mbelekete
Loin des Barreaux
Diamond Prod. - 2019
7) Florence Adooni (Ghana)
Fo Yelle
A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity)
Philophon – 2025
8) Atàndá (Nigeria)
Motherland
Òmònílè: Son of the Soil
One World Records - 2024
9) Jay-U Experience (Nigeria)
Some More
Nigeria Disco Funk Special:
The Underground Sound of Lagos Dancefloor 1974-79
Sound Way - 2008
10) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
I.R.I.
Afro Jazz du Mali: Bolibana Collection
EDitions Bolibana - 1986
11) Los Kenya (Venezuela)
Melenko No.2 (feat. Ray Pérez)
Los Kenya, Vol. 2
Pyraphon Records/Ray Pérez - 1969
12) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Música Marimba
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023
13) Mulemena Boys (Zambia)
Pamuzhi Palubabo
A Tribute to the Late Emmanuel Mulemena
Zambia Music Parlor – 1984
14) Remmy Ongala (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Nalia Mwana
Sema
Womad Select - 1995
15) Orchestra Simba Wanyika (Tanzania/Kenya)
Baba na Mama Pt. 1 & 2
Haleluya
Polydor – 1985
16) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)
Kwa Muurewa (Kamrewa)
Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe
Recordiana – 2021
17) Mahotella Queens (R.South Africa)
Ditshaba Matona
Pitsa Tse Kgolo
Hit Special – 2004
18) Lucibela (Cape Verde)
Mcorre mka pega
Moda Antiga
Lusafrica – 2024
19) Patricia Feria (Angola)
Ta ficar Tonto
De Caxexe
HM Studios Angola – 2019
20) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)
Gede Nibo
Voyages (Vwayaj)
Haiti Chérie – 2011
21) Lucia de Carvalho (Brazil)
Dentro
Pwanga
Zamora Label – 2022
22) Novalima (Perú)
Agua
Ch’usay
Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018
23) The Garifuna Collective (Belize)
Uganu (News)
Aban
Stonetree Records – 2019
24) The Bongo Hop (France)
Mi Olla (feat. Francy Bonilla)
La Pata Coja
Underdog Records - 2024
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:19:17
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 17, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:19:17
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
