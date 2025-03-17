The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
March 17, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2) Azuquita y Su Orquesta Melao (Panamá)
California
Pura Salsa: Edition Limitado
Fania – 2008

3) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
California
Rezos
Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002

4) Jocelyn Mocka et Kassav’ (Guadeloupe)
Mizik Maladi
Mizik Maladi: Disques Debs International Vol. 3
Disques Debs/Strut – 2025

5) La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia)
Cavernicolas
Magnetismo Animál
Barbés - 2024

6) Doudou Copa (Congo)
Mbelekete
Loin des Barreaux
Diamond Prod. - 2019

7) Florence Adooni (Ghana)
Fo Yelle
A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity)
Philophon – 2025

8) Atàndá (Nigeria)
Motherland
Òmònílè: Son of the Soil
One World Records - 2024

9) Jay-U Experience (Nigeria)
Some More
Nigeria Disco Funk Special:
The Underground Sound of Lagos Dancefloor 1974-79
Sound Way - 2008

10) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
I.R.I.
Afro Jazz du Mali: Bolibana Collection
EDitions Bolibana - 1986

11) Los Kenya (Venezuela)
Melenko No.2 (feat. Ray Pérez)
Los Kenya, Vol. 2
Pyraphon Records/Ray Pérez - 1969

12) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Música Marimba
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023

13) Mulemena Boys (Zambia)
Pamuzhi Palubabo
A Tribute to the Late Emmanuel Mulemena
Zambia Music Parlor – 1984

14) Remmy Ongala (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Nalia Mwana
Sema
Womad Select - 1995

15) Orchestra Simba Wanyika (Tanzania/Kenya)
Baba na Mama Pt. 1 & 2
Haleluya
Polydor – 1985

16) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)
Kwa Muurewa (Kamrewa)
Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe
Recordiana – 2021

17) Mahotella Queens (R.South Africa)
Ditshaba Matona
Pitsa Tse Kgolo
Hit Special – 2004

18) Lucibela (Cape Verde)
Mcorre mka pega
Moda Antiga
Lusafrica – 2024

19) Patricia Feria (Angola)
Ta ficar Tonto
De Caxexe
HM Studios Angola – 2019

20) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)
Gede Nibo
Voyages (Vwayaj)
Haiti Chérie – 2011

21) Lucia de Carvalho (Brazil)
Dentro
Pwanga
Zamora Label – 2022

22) Novalima (Perú)
Agua
Ch’usay
Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018

23) The Garifuna Collective (Belize)
Uganu (News)
Aban
Stonetree Records – 2019

24) The Bongo Hop (France)
Mi Olla (feat. Francy Bonilla)
La Pata Coja
Underdog Records - 2024

Download Program Podcast
01:19:17 1 March 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:19:17  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 