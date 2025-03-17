Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995



2) Azuquita y Su Orquesta Melao (Panamá)

California

Pura Salsa: Edition Limitado

Fania – 2008



3) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)

California

Rezos

Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002



4) Jocelyn Mocka et Kassav’ (Guadeloupe)

Mizik Maladi

Mizik Maladi: Disques Debs International Vol. 3

Disques Debs/Strut – 2025



5) La Sonora Mazurén (Colombia)

Cavernicolas

Magnetismo Animál

Barbés - 2024



6) Doudou Copa (Congo)

Mbelekete

Loin des Barreaux

Diamond Prod. - 2019



7) Florence Adooni (Ghana)

Fo Yelle

A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity)

Philophon – 2025



8) Atàndá (Nigeria)

Motherland

Òmònílè: Son of the Soil

One World Records - 2024



9) Jay-U Experience (Nigeria)

Some More

Nigeria Disco Funk Special:

The Underground Sound of Lagos Dancefloor 1974-79

Sound Way - 2008



10) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

I.R.I.

Afro Jazz du Mali: Bolibana Collection

EDitions Bolibana - 1986



11) Los Kenya (Venezuela)

Melenko No.2 (feat. Ray Pérez)

Los Kenya, Vol. 2

Pyraphon Records/Ray Pérez - 1969



12) Plú con Plá (Colombia)

Música Marimba

Pura Actitúd

Plú con Plá - 2023



13) Mulemena Boys (Zambia)

Pamuzhi Palubabo

A Tribute to the Late Emmanuel Mulemena

Zambia Music Parlor – 1984



14) Remmy Ongala (RDCongo/Tanzania)

Nalia Mwana

Sema

Womad Select - 1995



15) Orchestra Simba Wanyika (Tanzania/Kenya)

Baba na Mama Pt. 1 & 2

Haleluya

Polydor – 1985



16) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)

Kwa Muurewa (Kamrewa)

Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe

Recordiana – 2021



17) Mahotella Queens (R.South Africa)

Ditshaba Matona

Pitsa Tse Kgolo

Hit Special – 2004



18) Lucibela (Cape Verde)

Mcorre mka pega

Moda Antiga

Lusafrica – 2024



19) Patricia Feria (Angola)

Ta ficar Tonto

De Caxexe

HM Studios Angola – 2019



20) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)

Gede Nibo

Voyages (Vwayaj)

Haiti Chérie – 2011



21) Lucia de Carvalho (Brazil)

Dentro

Pwanga

Zamora Label – 2022



22) Novalima (Perú)

Agua

Ch’usay

Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018



23) The Garifuna Collective (Belize)

Uganu (News)

Aban

Stonetree Records – 2019



24) The Bongo Hop (France)

Mi Olla (feat. Francy Bonilla)

La Pata Coja

Underdog Records - 2024