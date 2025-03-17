The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Buck Starts Here
Books, Bills and Big Brain Energy
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 17, 2025, midnight
Strap in, history buffs—it’s time to talk about JamesMadison, the quiet mastermind who basically built American democracy and then got dragged into one of the sloppiest wars in U.S. history (looking at you, War of 1812). This founding father may not have been the tallest (seriously, he was tiny), but he had one of the biggest brains in early America.
In this episode, we break down Madison’s intellectual flexes, presidential fails, and complicated legacy—including his elite Princeton education, his messy rivalry with Hamilton, and his very awkward stance on slavery. Oh, and Dolly Madison? Total first lady legend.
What You’ll Learn:
How Madison shaped the Constitution and the Bill of Rights like a pro
His hypocritical views on slavery (he knew it was bad but still owned people—yikes)
The War of 1812 disaster—British invasions, burned-down White House, the whole mess
Dolly Madison being the real MVP (ice cream queen, party icon, national hero)
Why Madison spent his retirement broke and stressed despite shaping the country
Madison vs. Hamilton, aka the original intellectual smackdown

This isn’t your boring history lecture—this is Founding Father drama, early American chaos, and presidential glow-ups. Hit play and get the real story behind the brainiest, most underrated president in U.S. history.
"Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact Chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

James Madison Part I Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
01:02:41 1 Feb. 17, 2025
