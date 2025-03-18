The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 03-17-25
Weekly Program
Zooey Zephyr; Sarah McBride, Keith Self, Bill Keating; Talia Mae Bettcher.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 18, 2025, midnight
Transgender philosopher Talia Mae Bettcher fights oppression; the U.S. Navy throws trans sailors and Marines overboard, Montana trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr hastens the defeat of a state drag ban bill, Colorado’s conversion therapy ban goes to the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-trans politicking is an Aussie turn-off, and Delaware Congressmember Sarah McBride and a fellow Democrat defy an offensive Republican committee chairperson.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
[Beyond Personhood: An Essay in Trans Philosophy;
https://www.calstatela.edu/faculty/talia-mae-bettcher-professor]
Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane-Parry & Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Tanya Kane-Parry. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Van Morrison; .
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P ! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!
Know anyone with a car to donate?
https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 March 18, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 