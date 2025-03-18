Beyond Identity: Bettcher’s Transgender Philosophy & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 03-17-25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Zooey Zephyr; Sarah McBride, Keith Self, Bill Keating; Talia Mae Bettcher.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 18, 2025, midnight

Summary: Transgender philosopher Talia Mae Bettcher fights oppression; the U.S. Navy throws trans sailors and Marines overboard, Montana trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr hastens the defeat of a state drag ban bill, Colorado’s conversion therapy ban goes to the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-trans politicking is an Aussie turn-off, and Delaware Congressmember Sarah McBride and a fellow Democrat defy an offensive Republican committee chairperson.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.

[Beyond Personhood: An Essay in Trans Philosophy;

https://www.calstatela.edu/faculty/talia-mae-bettcher-professor]



Credits: Hosted this week by Daniel Huecias and produced by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Tanya Kane-Parry & Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Tanya Kane-Parry. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Van Morrison; .

Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!



