Taylor Report
Israeli Conscientious Objectors
March 18, 2025, midnight
Israeli Conscientious Objectors call on Canadians to oppose Israeli war crimes, support national and human rights of Palestinians.
00:33:43 1 March 17, 2025
Toronto, Ontario
00:31:22 1 March 17, 2025
Toronto, Ontario
