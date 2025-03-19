Free Mahmoud Khalil! REFUSE FASCISM! +‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ We Need A Fundamentally Different System

Subtitle: Free Mahmoud Khalil! REFUSE FASCISM! +‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ We Need A Fundamentally Different System

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Coco Das (Refuse Fascism); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books, NYC)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 19, 2025, midnight

Summary: Mahmoud Khalil speaks (2024). FREE MAHMOUD KHALIL RIGHT NOW! An interview with Raymond Lotta. Coco Das on Refuse Fascism's "A Call to Conscience... A Call to Act." Bob Avakian on Communism (Excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025, Part 2). Andy Zee & Annie Day reflect on the interviews with Bob Avakian and challenge viewers to engage them. From speeches at International Women's Day rallies across the U.S.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



