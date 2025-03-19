The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Free Mahmoud Khalil! REFUSE FASCISM! +‪@BobAvakianOfficial‬ We Need A Fundamentally Different System
Weekly Program
Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Coco Das (Refuse Fascism); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books, NYC)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 19, 2025, midnight
Mahmoud Khalil speaks (2024). FREE MAHMOUD KHALIL RIGHT NOW! An interview with Raymond Lotta. Coco Das on Refuse Fascism's "A Call to Conscience... A Call to Act." Bob Avakian on Communism (Excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025, Part 2). Andy Zee & Annie Day reflect on the interviews with Bob Avakian and challenge viewers to engage them. From speeches at International Women's Day rallies across the U.S.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250319 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 19, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 