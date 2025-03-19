Between the Lines for March 19, 2025

Subtitle: Released Date: March 19, 2025

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Justin Glawe, an independent journalist, frequent contributor to Rolling Stone magazine; Lisa Gilbert, Co-President of Public Citizen; Sam Carliner a journalist and editor at Left Voice. Trump Suppression of Free Speech an Unconstitutional Pretext to...

Date Published: March 19, 2025, midnight

Summary: Trump-Musk Attack on Social Security Could Shatter the Progam Serving the Nation’s Most Vulnerable; Public Citizen Pushing Back Against Trump Regime’s Onslaught of Lawlessness; Trump Suppression of Free Speech an Unconstitutional Pretext to Deport Palestinian Student Activist.

