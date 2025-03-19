The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Adam Sobel
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
March 19, 2025, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with atmospheric scientist and Columbia University professor, Adam Sobel, about the havoc that is currently being unleashed on the scientific community by the Trump administration. We look at how these draconian measures could hamper the progress of mankind and learn more about an academic funding system that relies heavily on federal research grant money. Then we turn to the alarming arrest of recent Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil – we discuss his plight and what it tells us about this administration’s open disdain for the U.S. Constitution.
Track: Son Of Neckbone
Artist: The Beastie Boys
Album: The In Sound from Way Out!
Label: Capitol Records
Year: 1996

Track: Rocket Man
Artist: Elton John
Album: London 12-23-73
Label: N/A
Year: 1973

00:29:00 1 March 19, 2025
San Francisco
