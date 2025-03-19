Summary: This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with atmospheric scientist and Columbia University professor, Adam Sobel, about the havoc that is currently being unleashed on the scientific community by the Trump administration. We look at how these draconian measures could hamper the progress of mankind and learn more about an academic funding system that relies heavily on federal research grant money. Then we turn to the alarming arrest of recent Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil – we discuss his plight and what it tells us about this administration’s open disdain for the U.S. Constitution.