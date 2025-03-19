Summary: Our guest is Sharen Sierra King - Journalist, public speaker and former radio host as well as a resident of Lincoln Heights Ohio...the place that is making national headlines for the Nazi demonstrations and the community response.



In the first half of the show, we talk about the original march by the Nazis on the town of Lincoln Heights. We discuss the timing of the demonstration as well as the emboldening of the far right by the current administration.



In the second half of the show, we discuss Lincoln Height’s response to the Nazi demonstrations, and how these actions can be replicated if necessary in communities around the country. We also discuss other ways people can—if necessary—resist the forces of this administration .



Our Way Black History Fact covers how Black servicemen returning from WWII were systematically denied their benefits from the G.I Bill.

