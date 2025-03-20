The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 20, 2025, midnight
Today's mix is like a box of chocolates, or every flavour beans (without the earwax ones). Every track is new except for a classic touch of the familiar. Ride with us through Syrian/Lebanese psych, colliding dub,​ hip hop & soul, Latin soul/funk, Kenyan steppa reggae and crime funk breaks. World Beat Canada, VolumeUp & ElbowsUp!
Calcopyrite Communications
Tagua, Tagua - Lado A Lado
Danzon El Gato - La Lucha (feat. Marina y su Melao)
Kazdoura - Khayal ​CANCON
Five Alarm Funk - Grease Tank CANCON
Odario, Mad Professor & Yolanda Sargeant - The Situation
The Echocentrics - Echo Hotel
The English Beat - Tears Of A Clown
Los Piranas - Pateando Culos
La Pandemic - Lyon Republic
Warsaw Village Band & Bassalyki - Wayfaring Tree Bridge
Commonsur - All Is Lov​e
Bruno Capinan - Tara Rara​ CANCON
Marinero - Sea Changes
The Mighty Mocambos - Open The Gate

58:49

World Beat Canada Radio March 22 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:58:49 1 March 20, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 