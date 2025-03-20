Today's mix is like a box of chocolates, or every flavour beans (without the earwax ones). Every track is new except for a classic touch of the familiar. Ride with us through Syrian/Lebanese psych, colliding dub, hip hop & soul, Latin soul/funk, Kenyan steppa reggae and crime funk breaks. World Beat Canada, VolumeUp & ElbowsUp!
Tagua, Tagua - Lado A Lado Danzon El Gato - La Lucha (feat. Marina y su Melao) Kazdoura - Khayal CANCON Five Alarm Funk - Grease Tank CANCON Odario, Mad Professor & Yolanda Sargeant - The Situation The Echocentrics - Echo Hotel The English Beat - Tears Of A Clown Los Piranas - Pateando Culos La Pandemic - Lyon Republic Warsaw Village Band & Bassalyki - Wayfaring Tree Bridge Commonsur - All Is Love Bruno Capinan - Tara Rara CANCON Marinero - Sea Changes The Mighty Mocambos - Open The Gate