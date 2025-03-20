The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 20, 2025, midnight
Celtic road warriors, Cassie & Maggie, along with the Dropkick Murphys fend off political harassment to deliver the goods. We honour them this hour, along with new legacy Celtic from Cape Breton's Lucy MacNeil, westcoast wanderers, The Paperboys​, and a spin from The Rough Guide To Irish Music. Join Patricia Fraser for some ​post-Paddy's Celtivity! Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Jim Moray - Hard
Lucy MacNeil - I Know My Love CANCON
The Paperboys - Someplace, Somewhere CANCON
Bob Brozman,John McSherry & Donal O'Connor - Hardiman The Fiddler
Tannas - Thoir Dhomh Do Lamh
George Duff - Rattlin' Roarin' Willie
Dropkick Murphys - Dig A Hole (feat. Woody Guthrie)
Jansberg - Kometens Hale
The Scratch - Another Round
Cassie & Maggie - Blue Willow CANCON
Frigg - Valsette
The Go Set - Take Me Home
Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru

57:57

Vancouver, BC, Canada
