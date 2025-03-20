Celtic road warriors, Cassie & Maggie, along with the Dropkick Murphys fend off political harassment to deliver the goods. We honour them this hour, along with new legacy Celtic from Cape Breton's Lucy MacNeil, westcoast wanderers, The Paperboys, and a spin from The Rough Guide To Irish Music. Join Patricia Fraser for some post-Paddy's Celtivity! Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Gnoss - Vore Tullye Jim Moray - Hard Lucy MacNeil - I Know My Love CANCON The Paperboys - Someplace, Somewhere CANCON Bob Brozman,John McSherry & Donal O'Connor - Hardiman The Fiddler Tannas - Thoir Dhomh Do Lamh George Duff - Rattlin' Roarin' Willie Dropkick Murphys - Dig A Hole (feat. Woody Guthrie) Jansberg - Kometens Hale The Scratch - Another Round Cassie & Maggie - Blue Willow CANCON Frigg - Valsette The Go Set - Take Me Home Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru