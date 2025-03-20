Summary: Celtic road warriors, Cassie & Maggie, along with the Dropkick Murphys fend off political harassment to deliver the goods. We honour them this hour, along with new legacy Celtic from Cape Breton's Lucy MacNeil, westcoast wanderers, The Paperboys​, and a spin from The Rough Guide To Irish Music. Join Patricia Fraser for some ​post-Paddy's Celtivity! Celt In A Twist.