Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 466
2
Michael Welch, Naomi Wolf, Iain Davis
 The Pauly Show
March 20, 2025, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we examine the agendas of the billionaire tech pros behind the Trump administration and see that there is a heck of a lot more to be worried about than what has been recently reported in the legacy media. In our first hour we will have a conversation with the author, journalist and the co-founder of the Dailyclout Naomi Wolf about the digital theft Elon Musk perpetrated at the end of January and the repercussions for the public in America and abroad. Then in our second half hour, UK author and journalist Iain Davis joins us to talk about his latest series of articles entitled The Dark MAGA Gov-Corp Technate, which alleges that the wealthy Tech lords standing in the shadows behind him are using their positions to further goals toward a Technocratic future, whether Trump is aware of it or not.
interviews by Michael Welch

March 20, 2025
