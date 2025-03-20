Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- China is criticizing a Hong Kong based company willing to sell 2 ports in the Panama Canal to US investors. Lula da Silva criticized American tariffs, called for reform in the UN Security Council, and worries about the lack of focus on the environment. Poland and 3 other countries bordering Russia announced plans to begin using land mines again.



From FRANCE- Finland was again found to have the happiest occupants on the planet aided by a national emphasis on nature. Then UK press reviews on talk of sending thousands of troops to Ukraine as part of up to 30,000 from 5 other countries. An interview with a frontline medic in Ukraine. Then regional press reviews on the bombing raids by Israel killing 400 mostly women and children in Gaza.



From GERMANY- Reporting on the Israeli attacks on Gaza followed by excerpts from an interview with Oliver McTernan, Director of the NGO Forward Thinking. He has worked for years negotiating conflicts in the Middle East and we will hear him speak to the role of the US in the surprise return to massive carnage by the Israeli forces.



From CUBA - Trump ended funding for Radio Free Europe, the VOA, and Radio Marti. The Ecuadorian President announced an alliance with Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater, to combat organized crime using mercenaries. The US flew more than 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador to be imprisoned for a fee in a maximum security terrorist confinement center.





"We have currently a built-in allergy to unpleasant or disturbing information. Our mass media reflect this. But unless we get up off our fat surpluses and recognize that television in the main is being used to distract, delude, amuse and insulate us, then television and those who finance it, those who look at it and those who work at it, may see a totally different picture too late."

-- Edward R Murrow



