The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Accept No Substitutions
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 21, 2025, midnight
We’re the Sonic Café, the one, the only, accept no substitutions. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 427. That was Johnny Winter covering a Rolling Stones classic, Let it Bleed, just marvelous. So ahh welcome to our little coastal radio café, where we bring you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time the Sonic Café spins up a great music mix pulled from the last 51 years. Listen for Iza with her fantastic tune I Put a Spell On You. Also The Greenhornes, Hazel English, a great instrumental jam from Medeski, Martin & Wood, Teenage Fan Club, The Jessica Fletchers and of course more, including another Sonic Café twin spin near the bottom of the hour. Listen for the Emerson, Lake & Palmer classics, Lucky Man from 1970 and Still, you turn me on from 1973’s Brain Salad Surgery album. Great stuff. Oh and just for fun we’ll drop in the classic Jack Nicholson no substitutions scene from the 1970 movie Five Easy Pieces. Here’s Kings Of Leon goin’ Back Down South and we’re the real deal, the Sonic Café, accept no substitutions.
Song 1: Let It Bleed
Artist: Johnny Winter
LP: Still Alive And Well
Yr: 1973
Song 2: Back Down South
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: Come Around Sundown
Yr: 2010
Song 3: I Put a Spell On You
Artist: IZA
LP: I Put a Spell On You
Yr: 2017
Song 4: No Substitutions
Artist: Jack Nicholson
LP: Five Easy Pieces
Yr. 1970
Song 5: Can't Stand It
Artist: The Greenhornes
LP: The Coolest Songs In The World. Vol 1
Yr: 2001
Song 6: Do It All The Time
Artist: I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME
LP: 1981 Extended Play
Yr: 2018
Song 7: I'm Fine
Artist: Hazel English
LP:
Year: 2016
Song 8: Free Go Lily
Artist: Medeski Martin & Wood
LP: Radiolarians 1
Yr: 2008
Song 9: The Bright Side
Artist: They Might Be Giants
LP: I Like Fun
Yr: 2018
Song 10: Lucky Man (2012 Stereo Mix)
Artist: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
LP: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Yr: 1970
Song 11: Still...You Turn Me On (Official Audio)
Artist: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
LP: Brain Salad Surgery
Yr: 1973
Song 12: Burn The Damn Thing Down
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Dropout Boogie
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Living With You
Artist: Teenage Fanclub
LP: Endless Arcade
Yr: 2021
Song 14: Alien DESTROYS Liberal Mob With Message Of Peace And Unity
Artist: The Babylon Bee
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 15: Summer Holiday and Me
Artist: The Jessica Fletchers
LP: Less Sophistication
Yr: 2019
Song 16: Dinosaurs
Artist: Bonobo
LP: Animal Magic
Yr: 2009
Song 17: Saltarello
Artist: Dead Can Dance
LP: A Passage in Time
Yr: 1991
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 21, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 