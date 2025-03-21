We’re the Sonic Café, the one, the only, accept no substitutions. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 427. That was Johnny Winter covering a Rolling Stones classic, Let it Bleed, just marvelous. So ahh welcome to our little coastal radio café, where we bring you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time the Sonic Café spins up a great music mix pulled from the last 51 years. Listen for Iza with her fantastic tune I Put a Spell On You. Also The Greenhornes, Hazel English, a great instrumental jam from Medeski, Martin & Wood, Teenage Fan Club, The Jessica Fletchers and of course more, including another Sonic Café twin spin near the bottom of the hour. Listen for the Emerson, Lake & Palmer classics, Lucky Man from 1970 and Still, you turn me on from 1973’s Brain Salad Surgery album. Great stuff. Oh and just for fun we’ll drop in the classic Jack Nicholson no substitutions scene from the 1970 movie Five Easy Pieces. Here’s Kings Of Leon goin’ Back Down South and we’re the real deal, the Sonic Café, accept no substitutions.
Song 1: Let It Bleed Artist: Johnny Winter LP: Still Alive And Well Yr: 1973 Song 2: Back Down South Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: Come Around Sundown Yr: 2010 Song 3: I Put a Spell On You Artist: IZA LP: I Put a Spell On You Yr: 2017 Song 4: No Substitutions Artist: Jack Nicholson LP: Five Easy Pieces Yr. 1970 Song 5: Can't Stand It Artist: The Greenhornes LP: The Coolest Songs In The World. Vol 1 Yr: 2001 Song 6: Do It All The Time Artist: I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME LP: 1981 Extended Play Yr: 2018 Song 7: I'm Fine Artist: Hazel English LP: Year: 2016 Song 8: Free Go Lily Artist: Medeski Martin & Wood LP: Radiolarians 1 Yr: 2008 Song 9: The Bright Side Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Yr: 2018 Song 10: Lucky Man (2012 Stereo Mix) Artist: Emerson, Lake & Palmer LP: Emerson, Lake & Palmer Yr: 1970 Song 11: Still...You Turn Me On (Official Audio) Artist: Emerson, Lake & Palmer LP: Brain Salad Surgery Yr: 1973 Song 12: Burn The Damn Thing Down Artist: The Black Keys LP: Dropout Boogie Yr: 2022 Song 13: Living With You Artist: Teenage Fanclub LP: Endless Arcade Yr: 2021 Song 14: Alien DESTROYS Liberal Mob With Message Of Peace And Unity Artist: The Babylon Bee LP: Yr: 2023 Song 15: Summer Holiday and Me Artist: The Jessica Fletchers LP: Less Sophistication Yr: 2019 Song 16: Dinosaurs Artist: Bonobo LP: Animal Magic Yr: 2009 Song 17: Saltarello Artist: Dead Can Dance LP: A Passage in Time Yr: 1991
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
