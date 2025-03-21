Summary: This week, Israel resumes intensive attacks on Gaza as it starves the enclave. Electronic Intifada’s contributor Abubaker Abed reports from Gaza imploring us to act to stop the genocide. Dr. Sarah Lalonde tells us how she treated some of the released Palestinian prisoners who were tortured in Israeli detention. Former United Nations human rights official Craig Mokhiber responds to an Israeli minister making "Nazi-like" threats to destroy Palestinians. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer reports on Yemen’s drone and missile retaliation against a US aircraft carrier on this week’s resistance report.



This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from the Electronic Intifada podcast and livestream broadcasts from March 18th and 20th, 2025.



