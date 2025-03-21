The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
21 March 2025
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Abubaker Abed, Dr. Sarah Lalonde, Craig Mokhiber, Jon Elmer
March 21, 2025, midnight
This week, Israel resumes intensive attacks on Gaza as it starves the enclave. Electronic Intifada’s contributor Abubaker Abed reports from Gaza imploring us to act to stop the genocide. Dr. Sarah Lalonde tells us how she treated some of the released Palestinian prisoners who were tortured in Israeli detention. Former United Nations human rights official Craig Mokhiber responds to an Israeli minister making "Nazi-like" threats to destroy Palestinians. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer reports on Yemen’s drone and missile retaliation against a US aircraft carrier on this week’s resistance report.

This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from the Electronic Intifada podcast and livestream broadcasts from March 18th and 20th, 2025.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

