Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Cactus Rose NYC in our Spotlight Interview (Native Americana)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, in our Spotlight Interview, we welcome Kandia Crazy Horse, a trailblazing country and Americana artist. She’s been a strong voice for Indigenous and Black representation in roots music, and now she’s bringing that passion to life with her band, Cactus Rose NYC. Their latest release, Live from Lanapehoking: Field Recordings captures the raw, soulful energy of their unique Native Americana sound. Cactus Rose NYC are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/cactus-rose-nyc



Music by Cactus Rose NYC, Joy Harjo, Sue Jorge, Juan Luis Guerra, Joyslam, Morgan Toney, QVLN, Aaradhna, Gina Lorning, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Sara Kae, Raven Reid, Mike Bern, Sechile Sedare, Amanda Rheaume, Kinnie Starr, Celeigh Cardinal, Midnight Shine, Q052, Melody McAuthor, Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Eadse, Leanne Goose, Bluedog.



