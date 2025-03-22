The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
March 22, 2025, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Cactus Rose NYC in our Spotlight Interview (Native Americana)

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, in our Spotlight Interview, we welcome Kandia Crazy Horse, a trailblazing country and Americana artist. She’s been a strong voice for Indigenous and Black representation in roots music, and now she’s bringing that passion to life with her band, Cactus Rose NYC. Their latest release, Live from Lanapehoking: Field Recordings captures the raw, soulful energy of their unique Native Americana sound. Cactus Rose NYC are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/cactus-rose-nyc

Music by Cactus Rose NYC, Joy Harjo, Sue Jorge, Juan Luis Guerra, Joyslam, Morgan Toney, QVLN, Aaradhna, Gina Lorning, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Sara Kae, Raven Reid, Mike Bern, Sechile Sedare, Amanda Rheaume, Kinnie Starr, Celeigh Cardinal, Midnight Shine, Q052, Melody McAuthor, Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Eadse, Leanne Goose, Bluedog.

Visit our home page and www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org and check into our Two Buffalo Studios, our SAY Magazine Library and our new Indigenous in the News archives to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

00:58:00 1 March 22, 2025
