Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250323 The reality in Gaza and Westbank Part 2
Weekly Program
Host Sofia Rose Wolman, Speaker: Dr. Othman Mohammed
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
March 23, 2025, midnight
This episode serves as a continuation of the thought-provoking discussion from two weeks ago. Host Sofia Rose Wolman split the discussion the Community Church of Boston into two parts. Today we listen to the second part discussing the destruction of the healthcare in Gaza and the Westbank. Our speakers today are Dr. Othman Mohammed an child and adolescent psychiatrist and adult psychiatrist. Lets delve deeper into the unfolding realities in Gaza and the West Bank. If you have missed the part one episode, please find it in our archive and listen to it at www.thisweekin Palestine.org. Their conversation offers profound insights and perspectives, building on the themes explored in the previous segment.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool, Ann Lucas, Sofia Wolman, Lish Tran, and Tahany Abumosa

00:59:49 1 March 22, 2025
Cambridge, Newton, Natick, Boston, and elsewhere.
