Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 23, 2025, midnight
It's another enjoyable hour of foot tappin' and finger snappin' this week as we deal with everything from questionable food choices to tears in ears. You'll hear records by big stars like Gene McDaniels and The Clovers and small stars like Larry Dale and Doug Kershaw who became big stars (or didn't) while current star Sean Poluk gives us the classic blues sound.
Artist - Title - Year
Amos Milburn - French Fried Potatoes and Ketchup - 1956
Dixie Blues Boys - My Baby Left Town - 1955
The Playboys - Rock Moan and Cry - 1954
Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Money, Honey - 1956
Homer and Jethro - I've Got Tears In My Ears - 1950
Joe Venuti & Eddie Lang - Goin' Places - 1927
Professor Longhair - Willie Mae - 1951
The Traveling Four - Mother Called Her Children - 1952
Sean Poluk - Son Of No Man - 2023
Skip Phalane & His Big Nine - Kuela Bangazi -
Valaida Snow - You're Driving Me Crazy - 1940
The Vipers Skiffle Group - The Cumberland Gap - 1957
George Miller and his Mid-Driffs - Boogie's the Thing - 1951
Hawkshaw Hawkins - Mean Mama Blues - 1946
The Clovers - Easy Lovin' - 1960
Gene McDaniels - Spanish Lace - 1962
Rose Marie McCoy - Down Here - 1954
Larry Dale - Down To the Bottom - 1958
Hayden Thompson - Brown Eyed Handsome Man - 1958
Janis Martin - Love and Kisses - 1956
Tommy Dorsey & His Novelty Orchestra - Tiger Rag - 1929

00:58:00 1 March 23, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
