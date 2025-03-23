Episode 232 Exploring popular music the way they used to make it

Date Published: March 23, 2025, midnight

Summary: It's another enjoyable hour of foot tappin' and finger snappin' this week as we deal with everything from questionable food choices to tears in ears. You'll hear records by big stars like Gene McDaniels and The Clovers and small stars like Larry Dale and Doug Kershaw who became big stars (or didn't) while current star Sean Poluk gives us the classic blues sound.

Amos Milburn - French Fried Potatoes and Ketchup - 1956

Dixie Blues Boys - My Baby Left Town - 1955

The Playboys - Rock Moan and Cry - 1954

Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Money, Honey - 1956

Homer and Jethro - I've Got Tears In My Ears - 1950

Joe Venuti & Eddie Lang - Goin' Places - 1927

Professor Longhair - Willie Mae - 1951

The Traveling Four - Mother Called Her Children - 1952

Sean Poluk - Son Of No Man - 2023

Skip Phalane & His Big Nine - Kuela Bangazi -

Valaida Snow - You're Driving Me Crazy - 1940

The Vipers Skiffle Group - The Cumberland Gap - 1957

George Miller and his Mid-Driffs - Boogie's the Thing - 1951

Hawkshaw Hawkins - Mean Mama Blues - 1946

The Clovers - Easy Lovin' - 1960

Gene McDaniels - Spanish Lace - 1962

Rose Marie McCoy - Down Here - 1954

Larry Dale - Down To the Bottom - 1958

Hayden Thompson - Brown Eyed Handsome Man - 1958

Janis Martin - Love and Kisses - 1956

Tommy Dorsey & His Novelty Orchestra - Tiger Rag - 1929



