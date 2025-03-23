It's another enjoyable hour of foot tappin' and finger snappin' this week as we deal with everything from questionable food choices to tears in ears. You'll hear records by big stars like Gene McDaniels and The Clovers and small stars like Larry Dale and Doug Kershaw who became big stars (or didn't) while current star Sean Poluk gives us the classic blues sound.
Artist - Title - Year Amos Milburn - French Fried Potatoes and Ketchup - 1956 Dixie Blues Boys - My Baby Left Town - 1955 The Playboys - Rock Moan and Cry - 1954 Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Money, Honey - 1956 Homer and Jethro - I've Got Tears In My Ears - 1950 Joe Venuti & Eddie Lang - Goin' Places - 1927 Professor Longhair - Willie Mae - 1951 The Traveling Four - Mother Called Her Children - 1952 Sean Poluk - Son Of No Man - 2023 Skip Phalane & His Big Nine - Kuela Bangazi - Valaida Snow - You're Driving Me Crazy - 1940 The Vipers Skiffle Group - The Cumberland Gap - 1957 George Miller and his Mid-Driffs - Boogie's the Thing - 1951 Hawkshaw Hawkins - Mean Mama Blues - 1946 The Clovers - Easy Lovin' - 1960 Gene McDaniels - Spanish Lace - 1962 Rose Marie McCoy - Down Here - 1954 Larry Dale - Down To the Bottom - 1958 Hayden Thompson - Brown Eyed Handsome Man - 1958 Janis Martin - Love and Kisses - 1956 Tommy Dorsey & His Novelty Orchestra - Tiger Rag - 1929