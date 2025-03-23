The Growing Movement for Divestment From Genocide

Subtitle: Anti-War Action Network Founding Conference

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Rae Minji Lee, Zhenya Polozova, Jackson Robak, Lina Jebara, Shreyas Vasudevan, Allie Chen

Date Published: March 23, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is “The Growing Movement for Divestment from Genocide,” a panel from the Anti-War Action Network’s Founding Conference, held February 15th & 16th, 2025 in St. Paul, MN.



The Anti-War Action Network is a nationwide, grassroots, volunteer-based organization comprised of anti-war, student and Palestine solidarity groups and activists from across the U.S. – many of whom participated in national days of action during the upsurge in Palestine solidarity to stop the U.S./Israel genocide in Gaza.



https://www.antiwaractionnetwork.org/

Credits: Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the Zoom Webinar.



