Summary: The atmosphere is changing faster than ever before. CO2 increased by 25% in 2024. Explore declining carbon capture by plants with world recognized expert Dr. Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist for CISRO Australia and Executive Director of the Global Carbon Project. When car vandals are "terrorists", computer guru & security expert Richard Power says global warming is a threat far more serious than terrorism. A critical conversation with Richard, recorded in 2007. It is spooky how much this interview speaks to right now.