Summary: The subprime lending crisis and the national debt crisis have something in common - interest. Margrit Kennedy (1939-2013) was a German architect, professor, environmentalist, author and advocate of complementary currencies and an interest- and inflation-free economy. In 2011, she initiated the movement Occupy Money.

In this interview she explained how interest creates inflation, and eventually collapses economies, and proposes a different system of money circulation called demurrage.