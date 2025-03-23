The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Inflation-free money
Weekly Program
Margrit Kennedy
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
March 23, 2025, midnight
The subprime lending crisis and the national debt crisis have something in common - interest. Margrit Kennedy (1939-2013) was a German architect, professor, environmentalist, author and advocate of complementary currencies and an interest- and inflation-free economy. In 2011, she initiated the movement Occupy Money. 
In this interview she explained how interest creates inflation, and eventually collapses economies, and proposes a different system of money circulation called demurrage.
Interview by Frieda Werden, WINGS series producer
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. For links to archives and producers' guidelines, visit wings.org 

Download Program Podcast
00:28:49 1 March 23, 2025
Austin, Texas; British Columbia, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 