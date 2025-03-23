The subprime lending crisis and the national debt crisis have something in common - interest. Margrit Kennedy (1939-2013) was a German architect, professor, environmentalist, author and advocate of complementary currencies and an interest- and inflation-free economy. In 2011, she initiated the movement Occupy Money. In this interview she explained how interest creates inflation, and eventually collapses economies, and proposes a different system of money circulation called demurrage.
Interview by Frieda Werden, WINGS series producer
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. For links to archives and producers' guidelines, visit wings.org