Program Information
Ambiance Congo: March 23, 2025
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
March 24, 2025, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Simaro Lutumba
NAKOSENGA
SHAKO
Alamoule Production - 1990
3) Papi Ipepi
YA ZANI (feat. Werrason, Josky Kiambukuta & Héritier Watanabe)
NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes - 2021
4) Werrason
YOTE
SANS POTEAU
Werrason - 2015
5) Héritier Wata
D.L.
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Production - 2024
6) Modogo Abarambwa
CLIC-CLAC
ENVIE
Yane Fumu - 2007
7) Gina Efonge
LIBANGO YA NGAI
BEST OF
Esselta - 2013
8) Viva la Musica Nouvelle Écriture avec Papa Wemba
RECOURE
DANS ‘L
Sonodisc - 1998
9) JB Mpiana
ETAT D’URGENCE”
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)
Universal Music Africa – 2023
10) Ntomo-Musica
PORTEE DISPARVE
LE COMMENT DE POURQUOI
Cyriaque Bassoka Production – 2007
11) Zaiko Langa-Langa
HASTAS LA VISTA
RECONTRÉS
Wedoo Music – 2007
13) Karawa Musica International & Lutchiana 100%
SHENA
BALAYAGE
JPS France - 2002
14) Aurlus Mabele
MA FILLE JESSICA
AFRICAN SOUKOUSS
Sonodisc - 1994
15) Antoine Pepyto & Mangungu Cley
BABOTI YA MALIKI
SANTU SANTANA
Ledoux Records - 1981
16) Tchico & Denis la Cloche
BOBOTO NA MOKOLOI
LES PILI-PILI DE L’AFRICAN KINGS RENOVÉ
Maikano – 1982
17) Pamelo Mounk’a
LAISSE TOI VIVRE MAMOUNI
PROPULSION !
Disques Sonics – 1983
18) Nana et Baniel
RAZIA
BOUGER LE COQ CHANTE
Espera - 1991
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:15
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 24, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:15
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
