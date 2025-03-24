Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Simaro Lutumba

NAKOSENGA

SHAKO

Alamoule Production - 1990





3) Papi Ipepi

YA ZANI (feat. Werrason, Josky Kiambukuta & Héritier Watanabe)

NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2

Le Monde des Artistes - 2021



4) Werrason

YOTE

SANS POTEAU

Werrason - 2015



5) Héritier Wata

D.L.

CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE

Obouo Production - 2024



6) Modogo Abarambwa

CLIC-CLAC

ENVIE

Yane Fumu - 2007



7) Gina Efonge

LIBANGO YA NGAI

BEST OF

Esselta - 2013



8) Viva la Musica Nouvelle Écriture avec Papa Wemba

RECOURE

DANS ‘L

Sonodisc - 1998



9) JB Mpiana

ETAT D’URGENCE”

BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)

Universal Music Africa – 2023



10) Ntomo-Musica

PORTEE DISPARVE

LE COMMENT DE POURQUOI

Cyriaque Bassoka Production – 2007



11) Zaiko Langa-Langa

HASTAS LA VISTA

RECONTRÉS

Wedoo Music – 2007



13) Karawa Musica International & Lutchiana 100%

SHENA

BALAYAGE

JPS France - 2002



14) Aurlus Mabele

MA FILLE JESSICA

AFRICAN SOUKOUSS

Sonodisc - 1994



15) Antoine Pepyto & Mangungu Cley

BABOTI YA MALIKI

SANTU SANTANA

Ledoux Records - 1981



16) Tchico & Denis la Cloche

BOBOTO NA MOKOLOI

LES PILI-PILI DE L’AFRICAN KINGS RENOVÉ

Maikano – 1982



17) Pamelo Mounk’a

LAISSE TOI VIVRE MAMOUNI

PROPULSION !

Disques Sonics – 1983



18) Nana et Baniel

RAZIA

BOUGER LE COQ CHANTE

Espera - 1991