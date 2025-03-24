The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2025, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Simaro Lutumba
NAKOSENGA
SHAKO
Alamoule Production - 1990


3) Papi Ipepi
YA ZANI (feat. Werrason, Josky Kiambukuta & Héritier Watanabe)
NA BA PETITS JOUEURS, VOL. 2
Le Monde des Artistes - 2021

4) Werrason
YOTE
SANS POTEAU
Werrason - 2015

5) Héritier Wata
D.L.
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Production - 2024

6) Modogo Abarambwa
CLIC-CLAC
ENVIE
Yane Fumu - 2007

7) Gina Efonge
LIBANGO YA NGAI
BEST OF
Esselta - 2013

8) Viva la Musica Nouvelle Écriture avec Papa Wemba
RECOURE
DANS ‘L
Sonodisc - 1998

9) JB Mpiana
ETAT D’URGENCE”
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)
Universal Music Africa – 2023

10) Ntomo-Musica
PORTEE DISPARVE
LE COMMENT DE POURQUOI
Cyriaque Bassoka Production – 2007

11) Zaiko Langa-Langa
HASTAS LA VISTA
RECONTRÉS
Wedoo Music – 2007

13) Karawa Musica International & Lutchiana 100%
SHENA
BALAYAGE
JPS France - 2002

14) Aurlus Mabele
MA FILLE JESSICA
AFRICAN SOUKOUSS
Sonodisc - 1994

15) Antoine Pepyto & Mangungu Cley
BABOTI YA MALIKI
SANTU SANTANA
Ledoux Records - 1981

16) Tchico & Denis la Cloche
BOBOTO NA MOKOLOI
LES PILI-PILI DE L’AFRICAN KINGS RENOVÉ
Maikano – 1982

17) Pamelo Mounk’a
LAISSE TOI VIVRE MAMOUNI
PROPULSION !
Disques Sonics – 1983

18) Nana et Baniel
RAZIA
BOUGER LE COQ CHANTE
Espera - 1991

Download Program Podcast
01:59:15 1 March 24, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:59:15  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 