March 23, 2025: An ordinary exercise in unity

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 24, 2025, midnight

Summary: Sufi devotional music from Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali; a tribute to Garifuna superstar Aurelio Martínez, who died in a plane crash in Honduras on Monday; South African soul and boogie by The Anchors and others; a wonderful new album by Ghana's Florence Adooni; the music of Cheikh Ibra Fam, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba who perform at Révéler on March 29; and Congolese soukous meets electronica in Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali | Pakistan | Yaar De Muhallah | At The Feet Of The Beloved | Real World | 2025



Aurelio Martínez & Andy Palacio | Honduras-Belize | Lánarime Lamiselu | Paranda | Stonetree | 2000

Aurelio Martínez | Honduras | Lirun Weyu | Landini | Real World | 2014

Aurelio Martínez | Honduras | Yurumei | Laru Beya | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2011

Aurelio Martínez | Honduras | Sielpa | Darandi | Real World | 2017



The Anchors | South Africa | Given's Boots Part 2 | Black Soul | Matsuli | 2025-1972

The Beaters | South Africa | Thiba Kamoo | Harari | The Sun | 1975

Harari | South Africa | Party | Heatwave | Gallo | 1980

"Om" Alec Khaoli | South Africa | Say You Love Me | Say You Love Me EP | Gallo | 1985



Florence Adooni | Ghana | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | Philophon | 2025

Florence Adooni | Ghana | O Yinne Te San Tue! | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | Philophon | 2025

Florence Adooni | Ghana | Uh-Ah Song | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | Philophon | 2025



Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal | Yolele | Peace In Africa | Soulbeats | 2022

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba | Senegal-USA | Badima | Routes | Twelve | Eight | 2018

Étoile De Dakar | Senegal | Khaley Étoile | Khaley Étoile | Stern's Africa | 1981



Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta | Peru-RD Congo | Bonne Année | Mapambazuko | Nyege Nyege Tapes | 2025

Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist | Colombia-England UK | Champetizate | Champetizate - Single | Palenque / Farra Rap | 2020

Lucien Bokilo | RD Congo | Welcome To Colombia | Welcome To Colombia - Single | Palenque | 2020



