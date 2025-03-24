The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2025, midnight
Sufi devotional music from Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali; a tribute to Garifuna superstar Aurelio Martínez, who died in a plane crash in Honduras on Monday; South African soul and boogie by The Anchors and others; a wonderful new album by Ghana's Florence Adooni; the music of Cheikh Ibra Fam, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba who perform at Révéler on March 29; and Congolese soukous meets electronica in Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali | Pakistan | Yaar De Muhallah | At The Feet Of The Beloved | Real World | 2025

Aurelio Martínez & Andy Palacio | Honduras-Belize | Lánarime Lamiselu | Paranda | Stonetree | 2000
Aurelio Martínez | Honduras | Lirun Weyu | Landini | Real World | 2014
Aurelio Martínez | Honduras | Yurumei | Laru Beya | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2011
Aurelio Martínez | Honduras | Sielpa | Darandi | Real World | 2017

The Anchors | South Africa | Given's Boots Part 2 | Black Soul | Matsuli | 2025-1972
The Beaters | South Africa | Thiba Kamoo | Harari | The Sun | 1975
Harari | South Africa | Party | Heatwave | Gallo | 1980
"Om" Alec Khaoli | South Africa | Say You Love Me | Say You Love Me EP | Gallo | 1985

Florence Adooni | Ghana | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | Philophon | 2025
Florence Adooni | Ghana | O Yinne Te San Tue! | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | Philophon | 2025
Florence Adooni | Ghana | Uh-Ah Song | A.O.E.I.U. (An Ordinary Exercise In Unity) | Philophon | 2025

Cheikh Ibra Fam | Senegal | Yolele | Peace In Africa | Soulbeats | 2022
Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba | Senegal-USA | Badima | Routes | Twelve | Eight | 2018
Étoile De Dakar | Senegal | Khaley Étoile | Khaley Étoile | Stern's Africa | 1981

Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta | Peru-RD Congo | Bonne Année | Mapambazuko | Nyege Nyege Tapes | 2025
Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist | Colombia-England UK | Champetizate | Champetizate - Single | Palenque / Farra Rap | 2020
Lucien Bokilo | RD Congo | Welcome To Colombia | Welcome To Colombia - Single | Palenque | 2020

Download Program Podcast
01:59:48 1 March 23, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 