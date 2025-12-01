We'll hear a gospel classic from Sam Cooke and the Soul Stirrers, travel to Washington, D.C. with Gil Scott-Heron, and hear Nina Simone cover British folk icon Sandy Denny's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes."
UpFront Soul #2025.12 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers Touch the Hem of His Garment Specialty Profiles Disc 1 Jon Batiste & Stay Human Mavis We Are Jon Batiste & Stay Human Freedom We Are The BarKays Soul Finger Stax 50th Anniversary Collection Gil Scott-Heron "Washington, D.C." Moving Target Speedometer feat. James Junior I Showed Them (the Ghetto) No Turning Back Nina Simone Who Knows Where the Time Goes Black Gold Leon Thomas Song for My Father Spirits Known and Unknown "Dezron Douglas, Brandee Younger" The Creator Has a Master Plan Force Majeure Horace Tapscott To the Great House Aiee! The Phantom Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh The Trance of Seven Colors I Sayed That Slim Willis Band Light on the South Side Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 African Airways A Long Way to the Beginning Knitting Factory The Lijadu Sisters Amebo Danger Knitting Factory Ebo Taylor Jr. Children Don't Cry Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983 The Cannibals We Keep On Keepin' On Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984 Cultures of Soul "Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Groovin' Time Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters Otis Redding (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Very Best of Otis Redding Joan Armatrading Come When You Need Me Back to the Night A&M 1975 Nina Simone Suzanne The Best of Nina Simone Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers Touch the Hem of His Garment Specialty Profiles Little Jackie LOL The Stoop Parliament Give Up the Funk Parliament's Greatest Hits ENDRECHERI GO TO FUNK GO TO FUNK "Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Flyjack Night Glider Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985