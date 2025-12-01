Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.12 Playlist





Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers Touch the Hem of His Garment Specialty Profiles Disc 1

Jon Batiste & Stay Human Mavis We Are

Jon Batiste & Stay Human Freedom We Are

The BarKays Soul Finger Stax 50th Anniversary Collection

Gil Scott-Heron "Washington, D.C." Moving Target

Speedometer feat. James Junior I Showed Them (the Ghetto) No Turning Back

Nina Simone Who Knows Where the Time Goes Black Gold

Leon Thomas Song for My Father Spirits Known and Unknown

"Dezron Douglas, Brandee Younger" The Creator Has a Master Plan Force Majeure

Horace Tapscott To the Great House Aiee! The Phantom

Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh The Trance of Seven Colors

I Sayed That Slim Willis Band Light on the South Side

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 African Airways A Long Way to the Beginning Knitting Factory

The Lijadu Sisters Amebo Danger Knitting Factory

Ebo Taylor Jr. Children Don't Cry Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983

The Cannibals We Keep On Keepin' On Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984 Cultures of Soul

"Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Groovin' Time Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters

Otis Redding (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Very Best of Otis Redding

Joan Armatrading Come When You Need Me Back to the Night A&M 1975

Nina Simone Suzanne The Best of Nina Simone

Little Jackie LOL The Stoop

Parliament Give Up the Funk Parliament's Greatest Hits

ENDRECHERI GO TO FUNK GO TO FUNK

"Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Flyjack Night Glider

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985