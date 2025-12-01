The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage. Reach me at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2025, midnight
We'll hear a gospel classic from Sam Cooke and the Soul Stirrers, travel to Washington, D.C. with Gil Scott-Heron, and hear Nina Simone cover British folk icon Sandy Denny's "Who Knows Where the Time Goes."
UpFront Soul #2025.12 Playlist


Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers Touch the Hem of His Garment Specialty Profiles Disc 1
Jon Batiste & Stay Human Mavis We Are
Jon Batiste & Stay Human Freedom We Are
The BarKays Soul Finger Stax 50th Anniversary Collection
Gil Scott-Heron "Washington, D.C." Moving Target
Speedometer feat. James Junior I Showed Them (the Ghetto) No Turning Back
Nina Simone Who Knows Where the Time Goes Black Gold
Leon Thomas Song for My Father Spirits Known and Unknown
"Dezron Douglas, Brandee Younger" The Creator Has a Master Plan Force Majeure
Horace Tapscott To the Great House Aiee! The Phantom
Maleem Mahmoud Ghania with Pharoah Sanders Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh The Trance of Seven Colors
I Sayed That Slim Willis Band Light on the South Side
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 African Airways A Long Way to the Beginning Knitting Factory
The Lijadu Sisters Amebo Danger Knitting Factory
Ebo Taylor Jr. Children Don't Cry Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983
The Cannibals We Keep On Keepin' On Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984 Cultures of Soul
"Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Groovin' Time Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters
Otis Redding (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Very Best of Otis Redding
Joan Armatrading Come When You Need Me Back to the Night A&M 1975
Nina Simone Suzanne The Best of Nina Simone
Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers Touch the Hem of His Garment Specialty Profiles
Little Jackie LOL The Stoop
Parliament Give Up the Funk Parliament's Greatest Hits
ENDRECHERI GO TO FUNK GO TO FUNK
"Richard ""Groove"" Holmes" Flyjack Night Glider
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul 2025.12h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 March 24, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
