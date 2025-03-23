The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 23, 2025, midnight


Yukimi, “Break Me Down”
from Break Me Down - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024

Yukimi, “Peace Reign”
from For You
Ninja Tune - 2025

TOKiMONSTA, “Eternal”
from Eternal Reverie
Young Art - 2025

KNOWER, “Real Nice Moment”
from Knower Forever
Knower - 2023

José González, “Head On”
from Local Valley
City Slang - 2021

Katy Pinke, “Bloom”
from Katy Pinke
Katy Pinke - 2024

Panda Bear, “Ends Meet”
from Sinister Grift
Domino Recording Co - 2025

Deerhoof, “Immigrant Songs”
from Noble and Godlike in Ruin
Joyful Noise

Dirty Projectors, David Longstreth & stargaze, “Bank On”
from Song of the Earth
New Amsterdam/Nonesuch - 2025

DJ Shadow, “Stem (Cops 'n' Robbers)”
from Endtroducing (Deluxe Edition)
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005

Carl Meeks, “Frontline”
from Wa Dem Fa
unknown

unknown, “Mind What You're Doin"”
from unknown
unknown

Björk, “unknown”
from unknown
unknown

ARTMS, “Virtual Angel”
from <Dall>
MODHAUS - 2024

ARTMS, “Candy Crush”
from <Dall>
MODHAUS - 2024

G-DRAGON, “TAKE ME”
from Ubermensch
Galaxy Corporation

LE SSERAFIM, “HOT”
from HOT - EP
Source - 2025

Stray Kids, “Truman (HAN & Felix)”
from Mixtape : dominATE - EP
JYP - 2025

NMIXX, “High Horse”
from High Horse - Single
JYP - 2025

Yaeji & E Wata, “Pondeggi”
from Pondeggi - Single
XL - 2025

Röyksopp & Fever Ray, “What Else Is There? (True Electric)”
from What Else Is There? (True Electric) [feat. Trentemøller] - Single
Dog Triumph - 2025

Kite, “Heaven N Hell”
from Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell - Single
Astronaut Recordings - 2025

Killing Joke, “The Wait (Live)”
from Down By the River (Live)
Killing Joke Records - 2012

Killing Joke, “War Dance (Live)”
from Down By the River (Live)
Killing Joke Records - 2012

Kim Gordon and Kim Deal, “Little Trouble Girl”
from Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney
Youtube

Men I Trust, “Burrow”
from Equus Asinus
Independent - 2025

The Helpers, “Help”
from Boss Reggae
PAMA

Download Program Podcast
01:59:31 1 March 23, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:31  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 