Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Ditching Jefferson’s Playbook
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2025, midnight
James Madison—brilliant thinker, reluctant slaveholder, and the guy who let the National Bank crash and burn. Oops. In this episode, we break down his tangled views on slavery (yes, even messier than Jefferson’s), his economic policies (or lack thereof), and how industrialization set the North and South on a collision course. Plus, we’re spilling the tea on dueling, monopolies, and the financial chaos of the War of 1812—because history is way juicier than your old textbooks let on.

Hit play for presidential drama, economic blunders, and the surprising investing genius of Abigail Adams. You won’t look at Madison—or your bank account—the same way again.
buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Fife and Drum: "Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact Chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

James Madison Part II
Full Episode - Clean
00:47:10 1 March 10, 2025
