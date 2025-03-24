The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 03-24-25
Weekly Program
Colonel Bree Fram, U.S. Space Force.
 Lucia Chappelle
March 24, 2025, midnight
Trans Colonel Bree Fram takes a stand; Hungarians protest Orban’s Pride ban on the streets of Budapest, a U.S. federal court order trumps Trump’s ban on trans military service, the Veterans Administration announces the end of gender-affirming healthcare for trans veterans, trans female inmates sue Trump for continued gender dysphoria care and to remain in women’s prisons, and Disney shareholders defy “anti-woke” pressure and vote to maintain the company’s DEI programs.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.
[relevant links:
Bree Fram personal website https://www.breefram.com/
Forged in Fire podcast https://www.forgedinfire.org/
SPARTA: Transgender advocacy organization https://spartapride.org/]
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: John Dyer V and Sarah Montague, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from the U.S. Space Force anthem “Semper Supra” and by Simon & Garfunkel; Joy Hanna; and Michael Shynes.
Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 March 24, 2025
Los Angeles CA USA
