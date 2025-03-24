Summary: Trans Colonel Bree Fram takes a stand; Hungarians protest Orban’s Pride ban on the streets of Budapest, a U.S. federal court order trumps Trump’s ban on trans military service, the Veterans Administration announces the end of gender-affirming healthcare for trans veterans, trans female inmates sue Trump for continued gender dysphoria care and to remain in women’s prisons, and Disney shareholders defy “anti-woke” pressure and vote to maintain the company’s DEI programs.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”.

[relevant links:

Bree Fram personal website https://www.breefram.com/

Forged in Fire podcast https://www.forgedinfire.org/

SPARTA: Transgender advocacy organization https://spartapride.org/]