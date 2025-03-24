Trans Colonel Bree Fram takes a stand; Hungarians protest Orban’s Pride ban on the streets of Budapest, a U.S. federal court order trumps Trump’s ban on trans military service, the Veterans Administration announces the end of gender-affirming healthcare for trans veterans, trans female inmates sue Trump for continued gender dysphoria care and to remain in women’s prisons, and Disney shareholders defy “anti-woke” pressure and vote to maintain the company’s DEI programs. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”. [relevant links: Bree Fram personal website https://www.breefram.com/ Forged in Fire podcast https://www.forgedinfire.org/ SPARTA: Transgender advocacy organization https://spartapride.org/]
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: John Dyer V and Sarah Montague, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from the U.S. Space Force anthem “Semper Supra” and by Simon & Garfunkel; Joy Hanna; and Michael Shynes. Now in our 37th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!