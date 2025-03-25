Western media provide cover for Syria's murderous new leaders

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Commentary by Kevork Almassian

Date Published: March 25, 2025, midnight

Summary: Phil plays a commentary by Kevork Almassian about the HTS-driven massacres in Syria that the Western media runs cover for.

Notes: The Kevork Almassian audio is from Kevork's program, "Syriana Analysis."



