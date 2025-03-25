Summary: This week on Sea Change Radio, we highlight a scenario that is constantly being played out in cities all over the world as humankind continues to encroach upon wildlife habitat. This time, however, the dynamic is a little bit unusual as large chinook salmon are finding their way into small urban creeks in downtown San Jose, California. Today we are speaking with environmental writer and fisherman Jeremy Miller as he recounts a piece he recently penned for Sierra Magazine. We try to unearth the mystery of how these fish ended up in a major metropolitan area, look at federal protections which differ based upon a fish’s origin, and discuss the role of the local water district in all of this.