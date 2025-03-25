The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jeremy Miller
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
March 25, 2025, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we highlight a scenario that is constantly being played out in cities all over the world as humankind continues to encroach upon wildlife habitat. This time, however, the dynamic is a little bit unusual as large chinook salmon are finding their way into small urban creeks in downtown San Jose, California. Today we are speaking with environmental writer and fisherman Jeremy Miller as he recounts a piece he recently penned for Sierra Magazine. We try to unearth the mystery of how these fish ended up in a major metropolitan area, look at federal protections which differ based upon a fish’s origin, and discuss the role of the local water district in all of this.
Track: Blue Sky Bop
Artist: David Grisman
Album: Acousticity
Label: MCA
Year: 1984

Track: Fish Ain't Bitin'
Artist: Corey Harris
Album: Fish Ain't Bitin'
Label: Alligator
Year: 1997

Track: Fish Heads
Artist: Barnes & Barnes
Album: Voobaha
Label: Lumania Records
Year: 1978

Track: Gone Fishin'
Artist: Bobby Charles
Album: Last Train To Memphis
Label: Rice n Gravy
Year: 2007

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 25, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 