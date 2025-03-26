Trump Invokes the Alien Enemies Act to Deport Hundreds. The Case of Mahmoud Khalil. US/Israeli Genocide in Palestine. From The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025: How could tens of millions could come forward to defeat fascism? And how does that relate to being in a time when revolution is more possible? Plus, dissent in the Constitution for the New Socialist Republic. On Bob Avakian's revolutionary leadership. Prof. Joseph Hawley in support of Mahmoud Khalil. David Rovics "St. Patrick Battalion."
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
