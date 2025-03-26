The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Trump Trashes the Rule of Law, the Resistance We Need; Bob Avakian On Dissent Under Socialism
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs);
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 26, 2025, midnight
Trump Invokes the Alien Enemies Act to Deport Hundreds. The Case of Mahmoud Khalil. US/Israeli Genocide in Palestine. From The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2025: How could tens of millions could come forward to defeat fascism? And how does that relate to being in a time when revolution is more possible? Plus, dissent in the Constitution for the New Socialist Republic.
On Bob Avakian's revolutionary leadership. Prof. Joseph Hawley in support of Mahmoud Khalil. David Rovics "St. Patrick Battalion."
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 17:28 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-250326 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 26, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 