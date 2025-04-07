The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Advance release for weeks of March 31 and April 7, 2025
Weekly Program
Karen Messing is a professor emerita of biology at the Université du Québec à Montréal.
March 25, 2025, midnight
Trained in ergonomics and genetics, she became an internationally-known expert on occupational health from a gender perspective. In Part 1 of this interview, she talks about what is overlooked about the skills women bring to many kinds of jobs that are gendered female, the punishing conditions they often face, the paucity of research on them, and the value of their knowledge.
In Part 2, she explains some of the common pitfalls of gendered research about work - and discusses some of the issues that arise when women enter traditionally male occupations.
Interview by Frieda Werden. Music in Part 1: The Solidarity Notes Labour Choir of Vancouver BC Canada, Bread and Roses. Words by James Oppenheim and music by Mimi and Richard Farina
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. For links to archives and producers' guidelines, visit wings.org

