Trained in ergonomics and genetics, she became an internationally-known expert on occupational health from a gender perspective. In Part 1 of this interview, she talks about what is overlooked about the skills women bring to many kinds of jobs that are gendered female, the punishing conditions they often face, the paucity of research on them, and the value of their knowledge. In Part 2, she explains some of the common pitfalls of gendered research about work - and discusses some of the issues that arise when women enter traditionally male occupations.
Interview by Frieda Werden. Music in Part 1: The Solidarity Notes Labour Choir of Vancouver BC Canada, Bread and Roses. Words by James Oppenheim and music by Mimi and Richard Farina
March 25, 2025
