Program Information
TUC Radio
Reaction to the breach of the cease fire on March 18
Weekly Program
Francesca Albanese
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
March 26, 2025, midnight
Francesca Albanese is the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. She was in London, England, when Israel broke the Cease Fire in Gaza on March 18, 2022, and killed more than 400 people in that first night.

She was being interviewed on Channel4News on the topic of genocide. And I’m presenting this half hour with minimal edits to show how many challenges an interviewer needs to build into the exchange in order to avoid the accusation of antisemitism. The interview is dated March 18 and, just a week later, had over a quarter million views.

This program has minimal edits to show how many challenges an interviewer needs to build into the exchange in order to avoid the accusation of antisemitism.

DATE: March 18, 2025
CREDIT: Channel4News, London

Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 March 18, 2025
London, UK
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
