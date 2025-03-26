Christopher Wright Durocher, VP for Program and Policy with the American Constitution Society; Aaron Regunberg a member of the group Pass the Torch steering committee; Bill Caram, executive director of the Pipeline Safety Trust.
Trump Defiance of Rule of Law Plunges U.S. Into Deepening Constitutional Crisis; As Voter Anger Rises over Trump attacks on Federal Government Bernie Sanders and AOC Rally and Energize Opponents; Trump Fossil Fuel Deregulation and Staff Cuts Could Lead to Increase in Pipeline Accidents.