Between the Lines for March 26, 2025

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Christopher Wright Durocher, VP for Program and Policy with the American Constitution Society; Aaron Regunberg a member of the group Pass the Torch steering committee; Bill Caram, executive director of the Pipeline Safety Trust.

Summary: Trump Defiance of Rule of Law Plunges U.S. Into Deepening Constitutional Crisis; As Voter Anger Rises over Trump attacks on Federal Government Bernie Sanders and AOC Rally and Energize Opponents; Trump Fossil Fuel Deregulation and Staff Cuts Could Lead to Increase in Pipeline Accidents.

