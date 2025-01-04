Our guest is Christopher Towler, PhD. He is an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at California State University, Sacramento. He is the Director of the Black Voter Project, Co-Founder of Black Insights Research and the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Race, Ethnicity, and Politics.
In the first half of the show, we talk about the data that allows us to draw rather different conclusions than many folks had when going into the most recent presidential election. Many narratives were chronicled that are not ultimately supported by the polling of Black people around this country.
In the second half of the show, we discuss the polling data since the election and what conclusions we can draw from it. We also examine some positive aspects of the data uncovered by Dr. Towler and how the progressive minds in this country can implement it into their strategies moving forward.
Our Way Black History Fact covers the real reason the Statue of Liberty has chains on her feet.
