The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 467
2
Michael Welch, Einat Gerlitz, Tal Mitnick
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
March 27, 2025, midnight
This week, we provide audio from a special presentation of two Israeli War resisters who were travelling across Canada shedding light on their bold
decision to refuse military service in protest of Israel’s occupation
of Palestine and its ongoing violence in Gaza.

Einat Gerlitz and Tal Mitnick are leading figures in a growing wave of
dissent among Israeli youth, challenging the brutal military
occupation and advocating for Palestinian liberation. Both of them
have paid the price for their stand, enduring time in Israeli military
prisons for their refusal to participate in what they call a violent
system that perpetuates apartheid and genocide. Their actions
have sparked a global conversation about the vital role of war
resisters in the fight for human rights and a free Palestine.

They are also examples of the call to others in military service during illegal wars to Abandon the Battlefield, a major activist call by the Centre for Research on Globalization. So this week, we thought we would give you the entire presentation by these two heroic individuals at the Hope Mennonite Church, in Winnipeg, Manitoba on March 20, 2025.
Event recorded by Michael welch
music: Shifting Sands by Purple Planet Music (purple-planet.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 March 27, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 