Summary: This week, we provide audio from a special presentation of two Israeli War resisters who were travelling across Canada shedding light on their bold

decision to refuse military service in protest of Israel’s occupation

of Palestine and its ongoing violence in Gaza.



Einat Gerlitz and Tal Mitnick are leading figures in a growing wave of

dissent among Israeli youth, challenging the brutal military

occupation and advocating for Palestinian liberation. Both of them

have paid the price for their stand, enduring time in Israeli military

prisons for their refusal to participate in what they call a violent

system that perpetuates apartheid and genocide. Their actions

have sparked a global conversation about the vital role of war

resisters in the fight for human rights and a free Palestine.



They are also examples of the call to others in military service during illegal wars to Abandon the Battlefield, a major activist call by the Centre for Research on Globalization. So this week, we thought we would give you the entire presentation by these two heroic individuals at the Hope Mennonite Church, in Winnipeg, Manitoba on March 20, 2025.