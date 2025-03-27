The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 27, 2025, midnight
A designer playlist for the musically fashion-forward! International couture from the house of house, starting with dramatic cuts and tailored tracks from Kazdoura, Psychotropical Orchestra, Eric Hilton, Sonova and edgy new TAKAAT. Always demure and dashing, it's World Beat Canada Radio, a cut above.
Calcopyrite Communications
Fabi Hernandez & Mathieu Rue - Deseo (extended mix)
Balthvs - Year Of The Snake
Psychotropical Orchestra - Mal De Amor CANCON
Kazdoura - Marhab Ahlen CANCON
Alsarah & The Nubatones - Fael Fi Aldawam
Alpha Blondy - Whole Lotta Love
TAKAAT - Elwan
Guadaloupe Olvarez Luchia - Dos Casa Blancas y Un Tanque De Agua
Galathea - Equator 4:36
Sami Galbi - Valisa
Eric Hilton - Je Ne T'aime Plus (feat. Natalia Clavier)
Meiko Kaji - Hagure Bushi
Sonova - I'll Give Them A Motive CANCON

59:58

World Beat Canada Radio March 29 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 March 27, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 