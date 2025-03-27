Summary: Which Side Are You On? Join us for the debut from Artists For Action, folk luminaries like Bruce Cockburn, Alan Doyle, Lucy MacNeil, Oysterband, Martin Simpson ... 16 talents in total pour their heart into protest of the war in Ukraine. Plus, new music from Cassie & Maggie and upcoming folk duo Jane & Kyle. VolumeUp and ElbowsUp for Canada;s Celtic Radio Hour, Celt In A Twist!