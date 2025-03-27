The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
March 27, 2025, midnight
Which Side Are You On? Join us for the debut from Artists For Action, folk luminaries like Bruce Cockburn, Alan Doyle, Lucy MacNeil, Oysterband, Martin Simpson ... 16 talents in total pour their heart into protest of the war in Ukraine. Plus, new music from Cassie & Maggie and upcoming folk duo Jane & Kyle. VolumeUp and ElbowsUp for Canada;s Celtic Radio Hour, Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Artists For Action - Which Side Are You On? CANCON
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
Cassie And Maggie - Bow Down CANCON
Jane & Kyle - Sounds Of Summer CANCON
Salsa Celtica - An Danns Elegua
ROS - Flama
Rocksalt & Nails - More & More
Flook - Tie The Knot In Georgia
Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty
Dervish - Whelans
Oysterband - Bright Morning Star
Eddi Reader - Ye Banks and Braes O'Bonnie Doon
The Finlay MacDonal Band - Back To Bergamo

58:42

