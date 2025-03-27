Which Side Are You On? Join us for the debut from Artists For Action, folk luminaries like Bruce Cockburn, Alan Doyle, Lucy MacNeil, Oysterband, Martin Simpson ... 16 talents in total pour their heart into protest of the war in Ukraine. Plus, new music from Cassie & Maggie and upcoming folk duo Jane & Kyle. VolumeUp and ElbowsUp for Canada;s Celtic Radio Hour, Celt In A Twist!
Artists For Action - Which Side Are You On? CANCON Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti Cassie And Maggie - Bow Down CANCON Jane & Kyle - Sounds Of Summer CANCON Salsa Celtica - An Danns Elegua ROS - Flama Rocksalt & Nails - More & More Flook - Tie The Knot In Georgia Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty Dervish - Whelans Oysterband - Bright Morning Star Eddi Reader - Ye Banks and Braes O'Bonnie Doon The Finlay MacDonal Band - Back To Bergamo