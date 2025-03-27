Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- A press review on the first annual World Day For Glaciers. Then European press reviews about the dangerous situation having J D Vance next in line to lead the US, based on his expressed hatred and scorn for Europe. While Trump talks about the inevitable annexation of Greenland, Vance is going without his boss to Greenland, and now only to the US military base there. Matt Qvartrup tells some of the history of US and Greenland interactions- including the accidental exploding of an American nuclear bomb there in 1968, leaving the area still contaminated with nuclear radiation.



From GERMANY- Denmark is introducing compulsory military service for women two years earlier than planned, and most other European countries are discussing expanding drafts or mandatory military training. The new Canadian PM Mark Carney has remarked on the shift in the relationship between Canada and the US under Trump- a journalist Emily Ragobeer discusses the changes in the political landscape since Trump has returned to the White House- Conservatives were widely expected to win the last election but did not.



From JAPAN- Deadly fast moving wildfires have spread around Japan and South Korea. The South Korean PM has been reinstated after an impeachment motion failed. More than 5o,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed by Israeli forces, and the IDF launched new attacks on Lebanon. A Palestinian correspondent for a Japanese newspaper was killed in Gaza, bringing the total number of Journalists killed since October 2023 to 208. Israeli warned that they will soon expand and intensify the onslaught.



From CUBA - The White House is developing plans to increase troops in Panama. The Peoples Congress said that kidnapping 238 Venezuelans without trial in the US and sending them to a torture prison in El Salvador is an abuse of human rights.





