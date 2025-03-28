The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
28 March 2025
13
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Ahmed Masoud, Jon Elmer, Helena Cobban
March 28, 2025, midnight
This week, author and analyst Helena Cobban joins us to talk about the global geopolitical context to regional developments in Syria, Turkey, Lebanon and Iran. We speak with award winning Palestinian author Ahmed Masoud about his loss and pain while he fears for his family in Gaza. Nora Barrows-Friedman reports on Israeli massacres of children and the war on hospitals in the newscast. And resistance rockets target Tel Aviv on this week’s resistance report with Jon Elmer.

This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from March 27, 2025.

Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.

