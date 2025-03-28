Summary: This week, author and analyst Helena Cobban joins us to talk about the global geopolitical context to regional developments in Syria, Turkey, Lebanon and Iran. We speak with award winning Palestinian author Ahmed Masoud about his loss and pain while he fears for his family in Gaza. Nora Barrows-Friedman reports on Israeli massacres of children and the war on hospitals in the newscast. And resistance rockets target Tel Aviv on this week’s resistance report with Jon Elmer.



This episode highlights the news, interviews and reports from our livestream broadcast from March 27, 2025.



