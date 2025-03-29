Summary: This episode features Gary Younge and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor in a conversation centered on Younge’s new book, “Dispatches From the Diaspora.”



Gary Younge is an award-winning author, broadcaster and professor of sociology at the University of Manchester in Britain.



Formerly a columnist and an editor-at-large at the Guardian, he is an editorial board member of the Nation magazine .



Gary Younge is the author of five books, including Another Day in the Death of America, which won the J. Anthony Lukas Prize.



Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor writes and speaks on Black politics, social movements, and racial inequality in the United States.



She is currently a professor in the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University.



Gary Younge and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor spoke on February 25, 2025 at the Francis Kite Club, which is also the home of OR Books, in New York City.