Program Information
Essential Dissent
Gary Younge, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Essential Dissent
March 29, 2025, midnight
This episode features Gary Younge and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor in a conversation centered on Younge's new book, "Dispatches From the Diaspora."
Gary Younge is an award-winning author, broadcaster and professor of sociology at the University of Manchester in Britain.
Formerly a columnist and an editor-at-large at the Guardian, he is an editorial board member of the Nation magazine.
Gary Younge is the author of five books, including Another Day in the Death of America, which won the J. Anthony Lukas Prize.
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor writes and speaks on Black politics, social movements, and racial inequality in the United States.
She is currently a professor in the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University.
Gary Younge and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor spoke on February 25, 2025 at the Francis Kite Club, which is also the home of OR Books, in New York City.
Audio recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
|Pacifica affiliates can automatically download my audio in a radio-ready FCC-compliant format via AudioPort: https://audioport.org/index.php?op=series&series=Essential+Dissent
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.
Version 1: The full audio (56:29) minus the Q&A, optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy
Dispatches From the Diaspora
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:59:00
|1
March 29, 2025
Francis Kite Club, New York City
|
| View Script
| 00:59:00
| 192Kbps flac
(MB) None
|1
