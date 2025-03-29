The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
Gary Younge, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
 Essential Dissent
March 29, 2025, midnight
This episode features Gary Younge and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor in a conversation centered on Younge’s new book, “Dispatches From the Diaspora.”

Gary Younge is an award-winning author, broadcaster and professor of sociology at the University of Manchester in Britain.

Formerly a columnist and an editor-at-large at the Guardian, he is an editorial board member of the Nation magazine .

Gary Younge is the author of five books, including Another Day in the Death of America, which won the J. Anthony Lukas Prize.

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor writes and speaks on Black politics, social movements, and racial inequality in the United States.

She is currently a professor in the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University.

Gary Younge and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor spoke on February 25, 2025 at the Francis Kite Club, which is also the home of OR Books, in New York City.
Audio recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent, OR Books, and the Francis Kite Club.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
Pacifica affiliates can automatically download my audio in a radio-ready FCC-compliant format via AudioPort: https://audioport.org/index.php?op=series&series=Essential+Dissent

There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (56:29) minus the Q&A, optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8syy

Dispatches From the Diaspora Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3
00:56:29 1 Feb. 25, 2025
Francis Kite Club, New York City
  View Script
    
 00:56:29  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Dispatches From the Diaspora Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3, includes my intro/mid/outro)
00:59:00 1 March 29, 2025
Francis Kite Club, New York City
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 