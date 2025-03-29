The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
2
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
March 29, 2025, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Sara Kae in our Spotlight Interview (Country)

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, in our Spotlight Interview, we welcome the talented Sara Kae! An Ojibwe and Cree artist from Thunder Bay and a member of the Lake Helen First Nation, Sara has been captivating audiences with her powerful storytelling and soulful sound. She’s here to introduce us to her brand-new album, Maa daa dizi. Get ready for an inspiring conversation and some incredible music. Sara if featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/sara-kae

Enjoy music from Sara Kae, Susan Aglukark, Shauna Seeteenak, Aasiva, The Band Blackbird, Quiltman, The Melawmen Collective, Def -i, Ariano, Aterciopelados, Anyi, Teagan Littlechief, Solace, Nicole Gatti, Hit La Rosa, Novalima, Sabastian Gaskin, HAVS, Iceis Rain, Jaun Luis Guerra, Dan-George Mckenzie, Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, Sukay, XIT, Blue Mountain Tribe, Gary Small,
Santana, Jim Boyd, Sherman Alexie, J. Pablo, Scott-Pien Picard and Esther Pennell.

Visit our home page and www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org and check into our Two Buffalo Studios, our SAY Magazine Library and our new Indigenous in the News archives to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 29, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 