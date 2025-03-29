Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - Sara Kae in our Spotlight Interview (Country)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week, in our Spotlight Interview, we welcome the talented Sara Kae! An Ojibwe and Cree artist from Thunder Bay and a member of the Lake Helen First Nation, Sara has been captivating audiences with her powerful storytelling and soulful sound. She’s here to introduce us to her brand-new album, Maa daa dizi. Get ready for an inspiring conversation and some incredible music. Sara if featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/sara-kae



Enjoy music from Sara Kae, Susan Aglukark, Shauna Seeteenak, Aasiva, The Band Blackbird, Quiltman, The Melawmen Collective, Def -i, Ariano, Aterciopelados, Anyi, Teagan Littlechief, Solace, Nicole Gatti, Hit La Rosa, Novalima, Sabastian Gaskin, HAVS, Iceis Rain, Jaun Luis Guerra, Dan-George Mckenzie, Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, Sukay, XIT, Blue Mountain Tribe, Gary Small,

Santana, Jim Boyd, Sherman Alexie, J. Pablo, Scott-Pien Picard and Esther Pennell.



Visit our home page and www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org and check into our Two Buffalo Studios, our SAY Magazine Library and our new Indigenous in the News archives to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.











