Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250330 Chris Hedges Experience in Gaza
Guest Host: Bethany Marks, Speakers: Chris Hedges and Kim Iversen
March 30, 2025, midnight
Chris Hedges is an influential American journalist, author, and social critic celebrated for his sharp critiques of modern power structures and the ethical dilemmas inherent in political and corporate practices. Formerly a foreign correspondent for The New York Times, where he covered conflicts in regions such as the Middle East, Hedges later broadened his focus to explore deeper cultural and societal issues. Now, let's turn our attention to his reflections on his experiences in Gaza.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Ann, Lucas, Mohammed I. Alghool, Sofia Rose Wolman, Lish Tran, and Tahani Abu Mosa

