Program Information
Walkuman Style
Slammin' SOCAN mix
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
March 25, 2025, midnight
1. International - Raz Fresco ft. John Robinsion
2. Sunset - Incise
3. Bordaline - Rascalz ft. Concise and Sazon Diamante
4. The Deadly Art of Survival - Mighty Theodore ft. DJ Doo Wop, Defari and Truck North
5. StopAndGo - Stonam
6. Feel The Culture - Kool Krys ft. Ghettosocks
7. Rejection - MindsOne ft. Shlow and DJ Noumenon
8. Good Foot (REL remix) - Solar Scenary
9. For the L.O. - Mother Tareka ft. DJ Goadman
10. Orchid - Danny Miles
11. Ascension - K-Rec & Moka Only ft. Kurious
12. Idle Hands - Will Is Chillin’ & Eric Gordon
13. Maintain - Es & DJ Maintain
14. Been Around The World - Henry Canyons & Fresh Kils
15. 92 Blue Jays - J Shiltz ft. Dan-e-o
16. Save It Forever - Shark The S.O.B.
17. Legacy - Tona
18. Ice Sports - Le Zeppo & 9th Uno ft. New Villain
19. Below The Clouds - Masta Ace & Marco Polo ft. Blu
20. Supersound (instrumental) - Nicholas Craven
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:56 1 March 30, 2025
Gammatorium
 00:56:56  192Kbps flac
(78.5MB) Stereo
 