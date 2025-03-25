1. International - Raz Fresco ft. John Robinsion 2. Sunset - Incise 3. Bordaline - Rascalz ft. Concise and Sazon Diamante 4. The Deadly Art of Survival - Mighty Theodore ft. DJ Doo Wop, Defari and Truck North 5. StopAndGo - Stonam 6. Feel The Culture - Kool Krys ft. Ghettosocks 7. Rejection - MindsOne ft. Shlow and DJ Noumenon 8. Good Foot (REL remix) - Solar Scenary 9. For the L.O. - Mother Tareka ft. DJ Goadman 10. Orchid - Danny Miles 11. Ascension - K-Rec & Moka Only ft. Kurious 12. Idle Hands - Will Is Chillin’ & Eric Gordon 13. Maintain - Es & DJ Maintain 14. Been Around The World - Henry Canyons & Fresh Kils 15. 92 Blue Jays - J Shiltz ft. Dan-e-o 16. Save It Forever - Shark The S.O.B. 17. Legacy - Tona 18. Ice Sports - Le Zeppo & 9th Uno ft. New Villain 19. Below The Clouds - Masta Ace & Marco Polo ft. Blu 20. Supersound (instrumental) - Nicholas Craven
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.